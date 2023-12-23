Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 221.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 297.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 38.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $242,000.

FCOM stock opened at $44.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $827.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.01. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.21 and a fifty-two week high of $44.79.

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

