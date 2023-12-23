Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Stock Holdings Lowered by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTEC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,348,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,436,000 after buying an additional 1,070,448 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,191,000 after buying an additional 131,103 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 843.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 136,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,847,000 after buying an additional 122,128 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5,173.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,239,000 after buying an additional 95,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 534.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,626,000 after buying an additional 81,401 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FTEC opened at $143.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $91.74 and a 52-week high of $144.30.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

