Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 59,362 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $9,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,426,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $789,119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721,981 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,526,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,114,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,220,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820,559 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,542,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $376,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,991 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 855 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,315.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,694. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays raised Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

FIS stock opened at $59.94 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $79.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 180.32%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

