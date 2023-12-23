Financial 15 Split (TSE:FTN) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.71

Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.71 and traded as high as C$7.81. Financial 15 Split shares last traded at C$7.71, with a volume of 275,955 shares traded.

Financial 15 Split Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$313.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.50, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Financial 15 Split Company Profile

Financial 15 Split Corp. is an close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc It is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States and Canada. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. Financial 15 Split Corp.

