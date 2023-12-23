Financial Comparison: Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) versus U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG)

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) and U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Occidental Petroleum and U.S. Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Occidental Petroleum $37.10 billion 1.44 $13.30 billion $4.57 13.31 U.S. Energy $44.55 million 0.62 -$960,000.00 ($0.57) -1.91

Occidental Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Energy. U.S. Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Occidental Petroleum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Occidental Petroleum has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Energy has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Occidental Petroleum and U.S. Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Occidental Petroleum 18.26% 25.39% 7.27% U.S. Energy -40.61% -19.41% -12.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Occidental Petroleum and U.S. Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Occidental Petroleum 1 7 9 1 2.56 U.S. Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus target price of $71.18, suggesting a potential upside of 17.05%. U.S. Energy has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 175.23%. Given U.S. Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe U.S. Energy is more favorable than Occidental Petroleum.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.5% of Occidental Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of U.S. Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Occidental Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 57.6% of U.S. Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Occidental Petroleum beats U.S. Energy on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. Its Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals, including chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated organics, potassium chemicals, ethylene dichloride, chlorinated isocyanurates, sodium silicates, and calcium chloride; and vinyls comprising vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, and ethylene. The Midstream and Marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases, and markets oil, condensate, NGLs, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. This segment also trades around its assets consisting of transportation and storage capacity; and invests in entities. Occidental Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is based in Houston, Texas.

