Financial Contrast: BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) and GigCapital5 (NYSE:GIA)

GigCapital5 (NYSE:GIA) and BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares GigCapital5 and BioLife Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigCapital5 N/A N/A -14.85% BioLife Solutions -66.04% -12.70% -10.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for GigCapital5 and BioLife Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GigCapital5 0 0 0 0 N/A BioLife Solutions 0 0 5 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BioLife Solutions has a consensus target price of $24.60, indicating a potential upside of 53.46%. Given BioLife Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BioLife Solutions is more favorable than GigCapital5.

27.3% of GigCapital5 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of BioLife Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 75.4% of GigCapital5 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of BioLife Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GigCapital5 and BioLife Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GigCapital5 N/A N/A -$2.77 million N/A N/A BioLife Solutions $154.80 million 4.56 -$139.80 million ($2.37) -6.76

GigCapital5 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BioLife Solutions.

Volatility & Risk

GigCapital5 has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioLife Solutions has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BioLife Solutions beats GigCapital5 on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GigCapital5

GigCapital5, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies. It offers proprietary biopreservation media products, including HypoThermosol FRS and CryoStor that are formulated to mitigate preservation-induced, delayed-onset cell damage and death; and the ThawSTAR line that includes automated vial and cryobag thawing products that control the heat and timing of the thawing process of biologic materials. The company also provides evo shipping containers that are cloud-connected passive storage and transport containers for temperature-sensitive biologics and pharmaceuticals; ultra-low temperature mechanical freezers; liquid nitrogen laboratory freezers, cryogenic equipment, and accessories; and biological and pharmaceutical storage services. It markets and sells its products directly, as well as through third party distributors. BioLife Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

