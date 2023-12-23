First Affirmative Financial Network Boosts Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,982 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for 0.8% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Applied Materials by 98,769.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,291,355,000 after purchasing an additional 810,659,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,375,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,434,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,720,928,000 after purchasing an additional 301,010 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Applied Materials by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,304,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,159 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,882,645 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,018,370,000 after purchasing an additional 160,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock opened at $162.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.81. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.68 and a 12 month high of $164.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.21.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

