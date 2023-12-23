First Affirmative Financial Network Boosts Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $434.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $397.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $321.14 and a one year high of $441.67. The company has a market cap of $137.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.27, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.17.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on S&P Global

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.