First Affirmative Financial Network Boosts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 0.9% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $21,442,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Mastercard by 34.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Mastercard by 30.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $12,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock opened at $424.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $337.69 and a 1 year high of $427.61. The firm has a market cap of $397.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $397.83.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 514,683 shares of company stock valued at $198,366,316. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $451.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on MA

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

