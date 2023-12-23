First Affirmative Financial Network Cuts Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

First Affirmative Financial Network lowered its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APD. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.42.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $252.34 per share, for a total transaction of $2,523,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 659,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,461,884.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD opened at $272.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $273.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.00. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.63 and a 12-month high of $320.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.80.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

