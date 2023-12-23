First Affirmative Financial Network Grows Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,494 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. SAP comprises about 0.7% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in SAP were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the second quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 4.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP Price Performance

Shares of SAP stock opened at $152.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $101.78 and a 12 month high of $160.35. The company has a market capitalization of $180.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 18.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SAP SE will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.57.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

