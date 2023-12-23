First Affirmative Financial Network Grows Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $168.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.15. The company has a market capitalization of $152.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.55.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

