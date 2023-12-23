First Affirmative Financial Network Has $1.69 Million Stake in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX)

First Affirmative Financial Network lessened its holdings in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury accounts for approximately 1.6% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. First Affirmative Financial Network owned about 5.52% of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 80.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury during the first quarter worth about $103,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury during the first quarter worth about $324,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury during the first quarter worth about $515,000.

ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury Stock Down 0.0 %

TBX opened at $28.50 on Friday. ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury has a twelve month low of $27.39 and a twelve month high of $31.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.78.

ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury Profile

The ProShares Short 7-10 Year Treasury (TBX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury (7-10 Y) index. The fund provides inverse exposure to an index that tracks the daily performance of US Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between 7 and 10 years. TBX was launched on Apr 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

