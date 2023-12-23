First Affirmative Financial Network Has $364,000 Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 234.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth about $687,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

In related news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $184,016. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EQR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.39.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of EQR stock opened at $61.14 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.24 and its 200-day moving average is $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 147.22%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

