First Affirmative Financial Network Has $370,000 Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,789 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $426,374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 480.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $371,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,770 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth about $221,914,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,700,717,000 after purchasing an additional 989,144 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth about $135,596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.45.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $242.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.06 and a 200-day moving average of $211.13. The company has a market capitalization of $51.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.61 and a 12 month high of $244.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,107,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,107,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,148 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $450,457.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,139 shares of company stock worth $5,817,157 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

