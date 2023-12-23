First Affirmative Financial Network Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $6,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 651.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.78.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

