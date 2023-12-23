First Affirmative Financial Network Raises Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITW. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.82.

ITW stock opened at $261.91 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.06 and a 1-year high of $264.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $78.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.55.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

