First Affirmative Financial Network Sells 111 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

First Affirmative Financial Network trimmed its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,557 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in The Cigna Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 933 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in The Cigna Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in The Cigna Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in The Cigna Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.50.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI stock opened at $298.21 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $336.00. The stock has a market cap of $87.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $291.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.90.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

