First Affirmative Financial Network Sells 23 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

First Affirmative Financial Network decreased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter worth $32,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 117.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 225.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX stock opened at $779.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $399.29 and a 12 month high of $784.10. The firm has a market cap of $102.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $680.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $658.84.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 27.20%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.67, for a total transaction of $1,276,131.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,841,999.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,723 shares of company stock valued at $15,336,032. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on LRCX. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $685.75.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

