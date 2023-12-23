First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.54 million, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.36. First Internet Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $28.17.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $24.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Internet Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Internet Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 101,984.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 26,516 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,031,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 55,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, commercial and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.