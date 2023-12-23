First PREMIER Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 135.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,323 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 120,385,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,500,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,877 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,071,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,940,412,000 after purchasing an additional 324,823 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 61,833,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,638,987,000 after buying an additional 25,268,032 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,049,693,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after buying an additional 26,267,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $49.18. 10,450,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,367,240. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $50.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

