First PREMIER Bank Cuts Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

First PREMIER Bank cut its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Cummins were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Cummins by 1,571.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of CMI traded down $7.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $236.99. The stock had a trading volume of 940,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.10. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.18 and a 12-month high of $265.28.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CMI. Bank of America downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.88.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

