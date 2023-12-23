First PREMIER Bank Decreases Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

First PREMIER Bank trimmed its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 24.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,911,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,232 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth $50,619,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,003,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,835,000 after acquiring an additional 862,821 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,445,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,338,000 after acquiring an additional 842,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 620.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 687,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,973,000 after acquiring an additional 591,937 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD remained flat at $44.45 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 528,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,653. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $46.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

