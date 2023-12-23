First PREMIER Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

First PREMIER Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,149 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 5.1% of First PREMIER Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $16,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after acquiring an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,245,000 after acquiring an additional 24,789,396 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,116,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,863,000 after acquiring an additional 865,621 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after acquiring an additional 979,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,396,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,411,000 after acquiring an additional 777,538 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,113,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,578. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $130.89 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

