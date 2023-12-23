First PREMIER Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.4% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Mangham Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Mangham Associates LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 38.9% in the third quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $231.58. 593,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,037. The firm has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $233.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.80.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

