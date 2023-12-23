First PREMIER Bank Has $590,000 Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ VGIT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,052,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,878. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.91. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $60.94.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
