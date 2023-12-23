First PREMIER Bank Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

First PREMIER Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.7% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after acquiring an additional 230,835 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.81. The stock had a trading volume of 764,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,063. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $215.30. The company has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.24.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

