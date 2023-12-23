First PREMIER Bank Reduces Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

First PREMIER Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 50.3% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,902,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,765 shares in the company, valued at $8,902,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,917 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SLB traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.08. 5,115,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,297,128. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.79 and its 200-day moving average is $55.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SLB. Societe Generale started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SLB

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.