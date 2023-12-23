First PREMIER Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

First PREMIER Bank reduced its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in RTX by 3.2% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in RTX by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in RTX by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in RTX by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in RTX by 7.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Redburn Atlantic lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

NYSE:RTX traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.23. 9,769,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,816,239. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.51. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $119.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.77%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

