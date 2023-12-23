First PREMIER Bank Sells 1,189 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

First PREMIER Bank decreased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Southern makes up about 1.8% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth about $27,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,013,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,216,037. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.22 and its 200-day moving average is $69.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $75.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.55.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Southern’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,000 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

