First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Bought by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $88.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.00. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $54.50 and a 52 week high of $88.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

