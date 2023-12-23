First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Shares Bought by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of First Trust International IPO ETF worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF during the second quarter worth $61,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF during the second quarter worth $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 859.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust International IPO ETF during the second quarter valued at $227,000.

NASDAQ:FPXI opened at $41.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.81. First Trust International IPO ETF has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $42.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a $0.0874 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

