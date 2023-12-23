First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (RDVY) to Issue Dividend of $0.34 on December 29th

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVYGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.3421 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $51.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12-month low of $41.98 and a 12-month high of $52.16.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 49.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 43.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 13.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 113.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 79.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

