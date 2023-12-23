First Trust Senior Loan ETF (FTSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.3025 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTSL opened at $46.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.64. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $44.36 and a 12 month high of $46.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

