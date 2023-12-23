First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,073 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.11% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 33,138 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 56,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 12,438 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $428,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 46,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 16,231 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDVY opened at $32.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.90. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a one year low of $24.70 and a one year high of $33.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1844 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

