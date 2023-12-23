First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on December 29th

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $44.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.13. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $46.05.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 61.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 108.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 27,374 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 180,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,952,000 after purchasing an additional 34,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.