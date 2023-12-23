FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price objective on FirstService and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on FirstService from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on FirstService in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on FirstService from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstService has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $171.86.

FirstService Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV opened at $163.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. FirstService has a one year low of $120.20 and a one year high of $166.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.98.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). FirstService had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstService will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. FirstService’s payout ratio is 30.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FirstService by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,582,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,293,000 after purchasing an additional 29,482 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in FirstService during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in FirstService by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 462,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,267,000 after purchasing an additional 33,438 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in FirstService by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in FirstService by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,783,000 after purchasing an additional 23,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

