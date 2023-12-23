Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises approximately 1.3% of Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Fiserv by 99,857.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,961,792,000 after acquiring an additional 569,875,539 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 15.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,931 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1,878.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,314,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,904 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,749,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,190,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Sunday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FISV opened at $133.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.53.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

