Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $472.28

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 472.28 ($5.97) and traded as high as GBX 580 ($7.34). Focusrite shares last traded at GBX 580 ($7.34), with a volume of 14,106 shares traded.

Focusrite Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of £339.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,933.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 474.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 493.34.

Focusrite Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. This is a positive change from Focusrite’s previous dividend of $2.10. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Focusrite’s payout ratio is 2,333.33%.

About Focusrite

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Sequential segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesizers, grooveboxes, controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.

