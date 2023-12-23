Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.23

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.23 and traded as low as C$3.09. Foran Mining shares last traded at C$3.23, with a volume of 1,032,727 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FOM. National Bankshares set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Foran Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Foran Mining from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Foran Mining from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Pi Financial upped their target price on Foran Mining from C$4.75 to C$5.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Foran Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.23. The company has a market cap of C$828.20 million, a P/E ratio of -64.60 and a beta of 3.68.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

