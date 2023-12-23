Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,348 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,348 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 96,492 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,641 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 37.3% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,475,988 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,120,000 after acquiring an additional 401,115 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the second quarter worth $208,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 15.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the third quarter worth $80,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,031.33.

NYSE SHEL opened at $65.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.28. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $68.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $218.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.40%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

