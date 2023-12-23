Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,831 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $11,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 112,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 182,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,588,000 after purchasing an additional 20,378 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,404,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,852,000 after acquiring an additional 74,369 shares during the period. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Franco-Nevada Price Performance
NYSE FNV opened at $111.24 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $102.29 and a 12 month high of $161.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.59. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.69.
Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.42%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FNV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.20.
Franco-Nevada Company Profile
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.
