Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,831 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $11,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 112,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 182,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,588,000 after purchasing an additional 20,378 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,404,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,852,000 after acquiring an additional 74,369 shares during the period. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

NYSE FNV opened at $111.24 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $102.29 and a 12 month high of $161.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.59. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.69.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.10% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $309.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FNV

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.