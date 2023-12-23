Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM) Shares Purchased by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.53% of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3,451.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF stock opened at $48.02 on Friday. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $28.79. The company has a market capitalization of $261.71 million, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.40.

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

