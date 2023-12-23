Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Freshpet from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Freshpet to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.53.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $85.28 on Tuesday. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $45.13 and a 52 week high of $86.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.91.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.45 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in Freshpet by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Freshpet by 873.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Freshpet by 1,185.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

