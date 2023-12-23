Fulcrum Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fulcrum Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,179 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.3% in the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 112.3% during the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 16.5% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 43,007 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,761,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 16.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,222 shares of company stock valued at $8,091,898. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $252.54 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $802.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Tesla from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.24.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

