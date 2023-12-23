Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY) Director Erin Brown Sells 12,000 Shares

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Free Report) Director Erin Brown sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.34, for a total value of C$124,080.00.

Galaxy Digital Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of Galaxy Digital stock opened at C$11.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 3.21. Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$3.33 and a 12-month high of C$11.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, ATB Capital set a C$13.00 price objective on Galaxy Digital and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

About Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot and derivative executions, and liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

