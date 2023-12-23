GAM Holding AG Has $7.16 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

GAM Holding AG trimmed its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,484 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Aflac were worth $7,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 5.9% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aflac by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 243.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 153,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,751,000 after purchasing an additional 108,585 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,949.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total value of $1,931,868.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,218.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,949.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,315 shares of company stock worth $13,420,962 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AFL

Aflac Stock Performance

AFL opened at $81.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.97. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $84.64. The company has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.13%.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.