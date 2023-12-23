GAM Holding AG Reduces Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

GAM Holding AG cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,791 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.55.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.9 %

TXN opened at $168.24 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The company has a market cap of $152.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.53%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

