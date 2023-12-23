GAM Holding AG Sells 4,459 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

GAM Holding AG lessened its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,459 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. TD Cowen raised their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.21.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $162.05 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.68 and a 1 year high of $164.21. The company has a market capitalization of $134.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 15.78%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

