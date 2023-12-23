GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.76. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust shares last traded at $3.76, with a volume of 323,196 shares trading hands.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Price Performance

Get GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust alerts:

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GGN. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 141,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 11.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 398,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 24.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 29,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter.

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.